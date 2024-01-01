What is the ruling on smoking while fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about smoking while fasting.

Question: Does smoking make fasting Batel (null and void) in the month of Ramadhan?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Wajib precaution is that the fasting person does not allow the smoke from cigarette and tobacco and similar to these reach the throat.

Question: When a person is addicted to cigarette and opium and in Ramadhan can only fast if is allowed to smoke cigarette or opium; can such a person fast or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: According to Wajib precaution must do Imsak (avoid anything which make fasting null and void).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA