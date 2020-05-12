Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Power

The month of Ramadhan has been singled out for special worship (`Ibadat) and exclusive favours. It is a month unlike other months. One reason for this, as defined by the Qur’an, is because the Holy Qur’an was revealed in this month. Says Allah in Sura al­Baqarah: The month of Ramadhan, that in which the Qur’an was sent down; a guidance for mankind, and clear signs of guidance and distinction (2:185). In fact, according to a hadith of the 6th Imam (a), the other holy books were also revealed in this month.

Among the nights of Ramadhan is one special night, which is better than a thousand months (HQ, 97:3). Good deeds performed on that single night are equal to those performed over a thousand months. It is the Night of Power (Laylatul Qadr), when the Qur’an was revealed. Some commentators believe it was the night when the Qur’an was brought down from Baytul M`amur (Heavenly abode), for Jibrael to reveal in parts to the Prophet (s). Others say it was the night when the Prophet received the entire Qur’an, but was asked to transmit it as and when the occasion demanded.

Laylatul Qadr is a celebration to commemorate the arrival of the final guidance for humans. It is a tribute to the commencement of the message revealed to mankind by their Creator, a message which shows them the way to achieve happiness in both the worlds. Just as the arrival of a child is celebrated, on its birth and then every year, as a bringer of joy and fulfilment for the family, Laylatul Qadr is celebrated as a bringer of light and guidance for mankind. Unlike the birthday which is celebrated with a feast for the senses, Laylatul Qadr includes a feast for the spirit, a feast of worship and prayers.

Some Ahadith indicate that the fate of every believer for the coming year is decreed on this night. That is why the Du`as for this night ask for special favours in the decree for the year. Believers are encouraged to stay awake the entire night, and pray for blessings and forgiveness. It is the holiest night of the year, and it would be unwise to be heedless of the tremendous benefits of this night.

It is reported in Hadith that whoever keeps awake on the nights of Qadr shall have his/her sins forgiven, even if they equal the number of the stars in the heaven.

It is also recommended to recite hundred rak`aat (i.e. 50 namaz of 2 rak`aat each) on these nights. The practice of performing Qadha prayers on these nights has no origin in the books of Hadith. However, it is emphasized to fulfil the Qadha prayers as soon as it is possible, and some believers use this opportunity to perform Qadha prayers of six days ( 6 x 17 =102 rak`aat).

Open the Qur’an and say:

In the name of Allah the Beneficent, the Merciful

O Allah bless Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

O Allah I ask You,

for the sake of Your revealed Book,

and what is in it, and in it is Your greatest name,

and (all) Your beautiful names,

and what is feared and hoped for,

make me amongst those whom You have saved from the fire.

Place the Qur’an on the head and say:

O Allah,

for the sake of this Qur’an,

for the sake of the one You sent with it,

for the sake of every believer You have praised in it,

and for the sake of Your right over them,

for none is more aware of Your right over them than Yourself.

Common A’amal for all three nights of Qadr

On all three nights of Laylatul Qadr, i.e. the 19th, 21st, and 23rd of Ramadhan, the following acts are

recommended:

a) Ghusl before sunset.

b) Two rak`aat namaz; in each rak`ah after Sura al­Hamd recite Sura

al­Ikhlas 7 times.

c) After the namaz say 70 times:

Astaghfirullaaha wa­atoobu ilayh

استغفر الله وأتوب إليك

I seek forgiveness of Allah,and I turn (repentant) to Him.

d) recite the following Du`a.

Open the Qur’an and say:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

اللهم صل على محمد وال محمد

اللهم إني اسئلك بكتابك المُنزل

وما فيه وفيه اسمك الأكبر

واسمائك الحُسنى وما يُخاف ويُرجى

أن تجعلني مِن عُتقائك من النار

Place the Qur’an on the head and say:

اللهم بحق هذا القرءان

وبحق من ارسلته به

وبحق كل مؤمن مدحته فيه

وبحقك عليهم

فلا أحد اعرف بحقك منك

Repeat each of the following ten times.

For Your sake, O Allah,

for the sake of Muhammad (s),

for the sake of `’Ali (a),

for the sake of Fatima (a),

for the sake of Hasan (a),

for the sake of Husayn (a),

for the sake of `’Ali bin (son of) Husayn (a),

for the sake of Muhammad bin `’Ali (a),

for the sake of J`afar bin Muhammad (a),

for the sake of Musa bin J`afar (a),

for the sake of `’Ali bin Musa (a),

for the sake of Muhammad bin `’Ali (a)

for the sake of `’Ali bin Muhammad (a),

for the sake of Hasan bin `’Ali (a),

for the sake of Al Hujjat (the proof) (a)

d) Du’a no. 2 for the Night of Qadr

In the name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful.

O Allah, bless Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

O Allah, I am, on this night, a very humble servant of Yours.

I have no control over gains and losses for myself,

nor can I avert any evil from it.

I bear witness to that over myself,

I acknowledge to You my weakness and my lack of means.

Therefore, bless Muhammad and the family of Muhammad,

Repeat each of the following ten times.

بك يا الله ، بمحمد

بعليّ ، بفاطمة ، بالحسن ، بالحُسين

بعليّ بن الحُسين ، وبمحم\ بن عليّ

بجعفر بن محمد ، بموسى بن جعفر

بعليّ بن موسى ، بمحمد بن عليّ

بعليّ بن محمد ، بالحسن بن عليّ

بالحُجة..

d) Du’a no.2 for the night of Qadr

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

اللهم صل على محمد وال محمد

اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَمْسَيتُ لَكَ عَبْداً داخِراً، لا أَمْلِكُ لِنَفْسِي نَفْعاً وَلا ضَرّاً، وَلا أَصْرِفُ عَنْها سُوءًا، أَشْهَدُ بِذلِكَ عَلى نَفْسِي، وَأَعْتَرِفُ لَكَ بِضَعْفِ قُوَّتِي وَقِلَّةَ حِيلَتِي، فَصَلِّ عَلى مُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِ مُحَمَّدٍ،

and fulfil for me what You have promised me,

and to all the believers, men and women,

the (promise of) forgiveness on this night.

And complete for me what You have given me.

Surely I am Your servant, poor, humble,

weak, needy and disgraced.

O Allah,

do not make me forgetful of Your remembrance,

in what You have entrusted me,

nor heedless of Your favours,

in what You have given me,

nor despairing of Your answer,

even if it was delayed for me.

[Let this be on all occasions]

in happiness or sorrow,

in difficulty or ease,

in health or sickness,

in misfortunes or blessings,

surely You listen to the Du’as (supplications).

e) Du’a no.3 for the Night of Qadr

In the name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful.

O Allah bless Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

O He who,

existed before everything else,

Then created everything,

Then He will remain while everything else perishes.

O He who has none similar to Him.

O He who,

there is none in the elevated heavens,

nor in the deep earth,

nor above them nor below them

وَأَنْجِزْ لِي ما وَعَدْتَنِي وَجَمِيعَ المُؤْمِنِينَ وَالمُؤْمِناتِ مِنَ المَغْفِرَةِ فِي هذِهِ اللَّيْلَة، وَأَتْمِمْ عَلَيَّ ما آتَيْتَنِي، فَإِنِّي عَبْدُكَ المِسْكِينُ المُسْتَكِينُ الضَّعِيفُ الفَقِيرُ المَهِينُ. اللَّهُمَّ لا تَجْعَلْنِي ناسِياً لِذِكْرِكَ فِيما أَوْلَيْتَنِي، وَلا لاِحْسانِكَ فِيما أَعْطَيْتَنِي، وَلا آيساً مِنْ إِجابَتِكَ وَإِنْ أَبْطَأْتَ عَنِّي فِي سَرَّاءَ أَوْ ضَرَّاءَ أَوْ شِدَّةٍ أَوْ رَخاءٍ أَوْ عافِيَةٍ أَوْ بَلاءٍ أَوْ بُؤْسٍ أَوْ نَعَماءَ، إِنَّكَ سَمِيعُ الدُّعاءِ.

e) Du’a no.3 for the Night of Qadr

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

اللهم صل على محمد وال محمد

يا ذا الذي كان قبل كل شيئ

ثم خلق كل شيئ ثم يبقى ويفنى كل شيئ

يا ذا الذي ليس كمثله شيئ

ويا ذا الذي ليس في السماوات العُلى

ولا في الأرضين السُفلى ولا فوقهُن ولا تحتهُن

nor between them,

A God who is worshipped besides Him.

For You is praise,

a praise which cannot be comprehended,

except by You.

Bless Muhammad and the family of Muhammad,

blessings which none can comprehend except You.

f) Du’a no.4 for the Night of Qadr

The effect of the Du’as recited on the night of Qadr can have a tremendous impact on the coming year.

What we ask for on the night of decree can change our lives. That is why believers are told to be aware of

the significance of this night, and spend the entire night in worship and prayers. Allah has offered us a

chance to have a say in our fate, and such a chance will not come again until the following year.

In the name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful.

O Allah bless Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

O Allah,

let it be that when You decree and ordain

from the matters which are certain,

that when You distinguish in the matters which are wise

on the night of Qadr,

in the decree which cannot be reversed nor changed,

that You write me amongst those who will go

for pilgrimage (hajj) to Your holy House,

whose Hajj is approved,

whose efforts are appreciated,

whose sins are forgiven,

whose evil deeds have been pardoned.

And from what You decree and ordain,

let my life be lengthened,

and increase my sustenance,

and . . . (ask for your wishes)

ولا بينهُن إله يُعبد غيره

لك الحمد حمداً لا يقوى على احصائه إلا أنت

فصل على محمد وال مُحمد

صلوة لا يقوى على احصائها إلا أنت

f) Du’a no.4 for the Night of Qadr

This Du’a refers to Sura ad-­Dukhan, verse 4 which says : Therein You make distinct every wise affair.

Thus we pray for what we want Allah to place in our decree. The affairs which Allah will decree on Laylatul Qadr are described as wise. The word is also taken to mean strong, firm.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

اللهم صل على محمد وال محمد

اَللّـهُمَّ اْجْعَلْ فيـما تَقْضي وَتُقَدِّرُ مِنَ الاََمْرِ الَْمحْتُومِ، وَفيـما تَفْرُقُ مِنَ الاََمْرِ الحَكيمِ في لَيْلَةِ الْقَدْرِ، وَفِي الْقَضاءِ الَّذي لا يُرَدُّ وَلا يُبَدَّلْ، اَنْ تَكْتُبَني مِنْ حُجّاجِ بَيْتِكَ الْحَرامِ، الْمَبْرُورِ حَجُّهُمُ، الْمَشْكُورِ سَعْيُهُمُ، الْمَغْفُورِ ذُنُوبُهُمُ الْمُكَفَّرِ عَنْهُمْ سَيِّئاتُهُمْ وَاجْعَلْ فيـما تَقْضي وَتُقَدِّرُ اَنْ تُطيلَ عُمْري وَتُوَسِّعَ عَلَيَّ في رِزْقي، وَتَفْعَلَ بي كَذا وَكَذا ويسأل حاجته عوض هذه الكلمة .

According to Hadith, Laylatul Qadr is either on the 19th, 21st or 23rd night of Ramadhan. More emphasis is laid on the 21st and the 23rd, particularly the 23rd.

The A`maal for this night are:

1. The common A`maal for the three nights of Qadr, including:

a) Ghusl.

b) Prayer and Tasbih.

c) Du`as nos. 1­4 for Laylatul Qadr (pp 72­79)

d) Ziyarat of Imam Husayn (a) (pp 80­83)

2. Say 100 times: “Astaghfirullaaha Rabbee Wa­atoobu Ilayh”

استغفر الله ربي وأتوب إليه

I seek forgiveness of Allah, and I turn (repentant) to Him.

3. Say 100 times:

Allahumma il­`an Qatalata ­ameeril mu’mineen

اللهم العن قتلة أمير المؤمين

O Allah, curse the ones who killed Ameerul Mu’mineen.

4. Munajat of Imam `’Ali (a) (pp. 84­93)

5. Du`a of Jawshane Kabeer is also recommended on this night. (Not included in this book)

The A`maal for this night are:

1. The common A`maal for the three nights of Qadr, including:

a) Ghusl.

b) Namaz and Tasbih.

c) Du`as nos. 1­4* (pp. 72­79) c) Du`as nos. 1­4 for Laylatul Qadr.

d) Ziyarat of Imam Husayn (a) (pp.80­83)

2. From this night onwards, the Du`a for the last ten nights is recited every night. Also, there is a special Du`a for each of the last ten nights. Please see pp. 188­195

3. Ziyarat of Ameenullah. (pp. 98­103)

4. Munajat of Ima `’Ali (a) (pp. 84­93)

5. Du`a of Jawshane Kabeer is recommended on this night.

(Not included in this book)

* On this night many people recite Du`a no.3 and the two tasbihs mentioned on the 19th. However, Mafatihul Jinan does not include this as part of the A`maal for the 21st night.

The A`maals for this night are:

1. The common A`maals for the three nights of Qadr, including:

a) Ghusl.

b) Prayer and Tasbih.

c) Du`as nos. 1­4 for Laylatul Qadr. (pp.72­79)

d) Ziyarat of Imam Husayn (a) (pp.80­83)

2. Recite surahs `Ankabut (#29), Rum (#30) and Dukhan (#44). (pp. 106­151)

3. Recite 1000 times (or as many times possible) Sura al­Qadr. (pg.105)

4. Du`a for the twelfth Imam. (pp. 152­153)

5. Du`a at­-Tawbah. (pp.154­167)

6. Du`a Makarimul Akhlaq. (pp.168­187)

7. Munajat of Imam `’Ali (a) (pp.84­93)

8. Du`a of Jawshan al-Kabeer is recommended on this night. (Not included in this book)

(We suggest that if a group of people has gathered to perform the A`maal, the sura can be recited 10 times by each person in the group.)