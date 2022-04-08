Ramadan in Turkey: a festival that brings joy to the country

SHAFAQNA- Every year in Istanbul, Ramadan is like a festival that brings joy and shows a different side to the country. One can feel, see and taste the signs of this holiest month when walking around the streets, from the colorful shops to the festivities at Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, the special lights around mosque minarets and large crowds in front of bakeries.

According to Shafaqna, ever since the days of the Ottoman Empire, those fasting during Ramadan have woken up to the sound of a drum beating early in the morning for suhoor. Despite the passage of time (and notwithstanding the invention of alarm clocks), more than 2,000 drummers still roam the streets of Turkey, uniting the local community during the holy month.

Drummers dress in traditional Ottoman costume, including a fez and vest that are both adorned with traditional motifs. As they go around with their davul (Turkish double-headed drum), the Ramadan drummers rely on the generosity of residents to give them tips (bahşiş) or even invite them in to share their suhoor meal, theculturetrip mentions.

After sunset, mosques turn on their special lights and writing such as “welcome to the holiest month” glitters between the minarets.

Iftar gatherings

Celebratory iftar meals at the end of each day during Ramadan are part of Turkey’s national culture.

Iftar is a chance to enjoy quality time with family. In many areas, including tourist towns and resorts, you see people gathering en-mass before sunset. Ramadan is a time for sharing, for joining friends and family, so local councils often put on large scale Iftar feasts in parks, government grounds, even bus stations.

Row upon row of make-shift tables and chairs are lined up in readiness for the sundown call to prayer. Locals take their seat and break the fast together with a feast of fabulous dishes cooked up especially for the occasion.

The fast is normally broken with a sip of water and a dried date, then mezes, meat, salad, fruit, sweets and no end of traditional Ramadan ‘pide’ bread is served, turkeyhomes mentioned.

Municipali­ties and charities sponsor iftar events to provide free meals to the poor, thearabweekly told.

During Ramadan, Istanbulites and people from all over Turkey and the world gather at Sultanahmet Square. While some pray at the Blue Mosque, which is adorned with blue, green and white İznik tiles, some break their fast on the lawns at the square, turning iftar into a nice picnic amid the spiritual atmosphere of Sultanahmet, dailysabah reported.

Restaurants prepare a special Ramadan menu that both locals and tourists, Muslims and non-Muslims enjoy. Turkish families set rich dinner tables around which they gather and spend long hours together. In recent years, going out for iftar has become popular even among non-fasters. It is almost impossible to find seats at popular restaurants, arabnews mentioned.

At the end of iftar comes the popular dessert baklava, which goes back to Ottoman cuisine. In Turkey sweets symbolize happiness, and Turks never end an event without them. They even have a proverb: “Let’s eat sweet, let’s talk sweet.” Sweets are the main part of every iftar, and an important indicator of hospitality to visitors.

Traditionally, Ramadan is a time of increased hospitality and generosity because it is when Turks come together and feel grateful for what they have. When you visit Turkey at this time, you could be invited by anyone for iftar, so do not be surprised and do not hesitate to join them and share their enthusiasm.

Ramadan Festival

Sugar Feast is the other name of Ramadan Festival in Turkey, also an official holiday for three days. Administration buildings, schools and most businesses are closed during this period.

Ramadan Festival is a time for visiting relatives and paying one’s respect to older people. Turkish people give away sweets, coffee and desserts during the festival, children watch free Turkish shadow plays such as Karagoz and Hacivat.

The main characteristics of Ramadan Festival are that people, neighbours, relatives and friends pay visits and go to see each other. Young people kiss their parents’ hands and receive best wishes and blessings from them. It is a tradition to give money or little gifts to those children who kiss one’s hands according to goturkeytourism.