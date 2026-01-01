Home

Christian Jambet: Voice of Mulla Sadra in Francophone World

In the Name of Allah: Commentary on the Holy Quran...

Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message of condolence following martyrdom of Ayatollah...

Imam Ali (AS) the first person to declare Islam

USA: Michigan Muslim leaders pray for peace

Shafaqna English- Muslim leaders in Michigan gathered in a Dearborn Heights mosque to call for peace and an end to the war against Iran. “We call on  Donald Trump … to stop this war today,” Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi, leader of the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights, said.......

Study: More EU citizens consider leaving Germany due to rising discrimination

Shafaqna English-  More European Union citizens are considering leaving Germany due to rising costs, discrimination, and a sense of not belonging. For the first time in 15 years, more EU citizens are leaving Germany than arriving, the broadcaster said. The report found that 35% of surveyed EU citizens are considering......

[Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 15)

Shafaqna English- Ramadhan Dua (Day 15) recited by Noureddine Alkathemy. بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم اللهمّ ارْزُقْنی فیهِ طاعَهَ الخاشِعین واشْرَحْ فیهِ صَدْری بإنابَهِ المُخْبتینَ بأمانِکَ یا أمانَ الخائِفین. خدایا روزی کن مرا در آن فرمانبرداری فروتنان و بگشا سینه ام در آن به بازگشت دلدادگان به امان دادنت ای امان......

Cardinal Parolin condemns US-Israeli attacks on Iran 

Shafaqna English- Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin condemns US-Israeli attacks on Iran, warning of a dangerous rise of multipolarism marked by the primacy of power. In an interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “This erosion of international law is truly worrying: justice has given way to force; the......

Surah Al-Ankabut

Surah Al-Qasas

Surah An-Naml

