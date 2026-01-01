Breaking News
Ramadan in Bangladesh extends into digital spaces
UN: Women’s rights are regressing globally
WFP: Humanitarian crisis worsening amid escalating insecurity...
USA: Michigan Muslim leaders pray for peace
Shafaqna English- Muslim leaders in Michigan gathered in a Dearborn Heights mosque to call for peace and an end to the war against Iran. “We call on Donald Trump … to stop this war today,” Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi, leader of the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights, said.......
Study: More EU citizens consider leaving Germany due to rising discrimination
Shafaqna English- More European Union citizens are considering leaving Germany due to rising costs, discrimination, and a sense of not belonging. For the first time in 15 years, more EU citizens are leaving Germany than arriving, the broadcaster said. The report found that 35% of surveyed EU citizens are considering......
[Photos] Restoring two new batches of the artifacts of Askariyayn Holy Shrine
Shafaqna English- The Al-Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts at the Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine handed over the second and third collections of the Askariyayn Holy Shrine’s artifacts, following the completion of their restoration and technical maintenance works. Sources: Alkafeel www.shafaqna.com...
[Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 15)
Shafaqna English- Ramadhan Dua (Day 15) recited by Noureddine Alkathemy. بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم اللهمّ ارْزُقْنی فیهِ طاعَهَ الخاشِعین واشْرَحْ فیهِ صَدْری بإنابَهِ المُخْبتینَ بأمانِکَ یا أمانَ الخائِفین. خدایا روزی کن مرا در آن فرمانبرداری فروتنان و بگشا سینه ام در آن به بازگشت دلدادگان به امان دادنت ای امان......
Cardinal Parolin condemns US-Israeli attacks on Iran
Shafaqna English- Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin condemns US-Israeli attacks on Iran, warning of a dangerous rise of multipolarism marked by the primacy of power. In an interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “This erosion of international law is truly worrying: justice has given way to force; the......