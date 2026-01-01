SICM Mahfil Ali: Arbaeen 2026 [Video]

Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali commemorated Arbaeen with the main talk by Dr Munzela Raza on Tuesday 04 August 2026.

Speaker:

Munzela Raza Completed a BSc (Hons) in Neuroscience in 2006 and an MBChB in 2009 from the University of Manchester. In 2017 she enrolled in AMI’s four-year Hawza Programme which she successfully completed in 2021 with merit.