SICM Mahfil Ali: Arbaeen 2026 [Video]

Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali commemorated Arbaeen with the main talk by Dr Munzela Raza on Tuesday 04 August 2026.
Speaker:
Munzela Raza Completed a BSc (Hons) in Neuroscience in 2006 and an MBChB in 2009 from the University of Manchester. In 2017 she enrolled in AMI’s four-year Hawza Programme which she successfully completed in 2021 with merit.
Thereafter, she completed an MA in Islamic Studies with merit from the University of Birmingham in July 2023. Her dissertation focused on ֫Allama Ḥillī’s Ghāya al-wuṣūl, specifically the section on ijtihād. She is currently pursuing further studies at the Al-Mahdi Institute.