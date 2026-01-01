[Video] Salah (daily prayers) | The pillar of worship

Shafaqna English- FIND TRUTH presented: Discover Islam level 2 – Chapter 6 | Salah (daily prayers) | The pillar of worship

In this lesson, we explore Salah (Daily Prayers), the first branch of Islam and one of the most important acts of worship. The lesson explains the five daily prayers, their prescribed times, and the significance of maintaining a strong connection with Allah through regular worship.

Drawing upon verses from the Holy Qur’an and authentic Hadiths, this chapter highlights the purpose of Salah, its role in remembering Allah, its ability to purify the soul and prevent wrongdoing, and its importance as the first deed that will be questioned on the Day of Judgment. It also discusses the spiritual rewards of sincere prayer and the warnings against neglecting or performing Salah without devotion. In this lesson, you will learn:

Introduction to Salah (Daily Prayers)

The five daily prayers and their times

Salah in the Holy Qur’an

The purpose and importance of Salah

Salah as remembrance of Allah

Salah on the Day of Judgment

Performing Salah during hardship

The spiritual rewards of prayer

Warnings against neglecting Salah

Authentic Hadiths on the virtues of Salah

This chapter provides a comprehensive introduction to Salah, showing how daily prayer strengthens faith, develops discipline, purifies the heart, and nurtures a lifelong connection with Allah.

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