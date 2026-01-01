Iraq: Dolma Festival highlights rich culinary heritage of Kirkuk

Shafaqna English- Residents from various communities in Kirkuk, including Kurdish, Arab, and Turkmen groups, came together on Monday for the city’s annual Dolma Festival.

This event celebrates one of Iraq’s most beloved dishes and highlights the region’s rich culinary heritage. Duaa Ali, a participant in the festival, expressed to Shafaq News that the event plays a crucial role in preserving traditional recipes. It also serves to introduce younger generations and visitors to dishes that have been passed down through families.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com