Seven EU countries push back against proposal to restrict rights of new member states

Shafaqna English- Italy, along with six other EU Member States, has expressed opposition to a proposal put forth by France, Germany, and the Benelux countries.

This proposal aims to establish new, restrictive legal safeguards in the accession treaties for future members, according to a report by Euractiv. In June, a diplomatic paper circulated by France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg suggested adding additional safeguards for new member states, particularly concerning the rule of law. The proposal also included the possibility of implementing temporary and transitional limitations on voting rights.

Sources: European Western Balkans

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