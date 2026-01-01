FIFA president faces complaint with IOC over repeated breaches of political neutrality rules

Shafaqna English- A complaint has been filed with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) alleging that FIFA President Gianni Infantino has violated rules regarding political neutrality in his interactions with President Donald Trump.

The human rights nonprofit FairSquare asserts that Infantino, who became an IOC member in 2020, has consistently breached the Olympic Charter and the IOC’s code of ethics, with the most recent incident involving the Folarin Balogun situation. This complaint comes in the wake of an ESPN report indicating that numerous European lawmakers are garnering support to initiate an investigation into the FIFA president within the European Parliament.

Sources: ESPN

www.shafaqna.com