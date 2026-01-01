Romania faces low water levels on Danube

Shafaqna English- Over the weekend, the Danube river in Romania dropped to its lowest water levels since 1996, leading to irrigation curbs for farmers and causing some disruption to both shipping and tourist activities along its shores.

The Reuters Climate Monitor indicates that Europe’s inland waterways have been impacted by persistent heatwaves and drought this year. Monday’s(20 Jul 2026) projected average peak temperature for Western Europe stands at 26.2°C, or 2.7°C above the seasonal norm for July 20.

The Romanian water management authority said the Danube’s flow at the country’s entry point was 1,700 cubic metres per second on Sunday, far below the July average of 4,700 cubic metres per second.

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