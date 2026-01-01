Monthly HIV pill on track

Shafaqna English– On Friday(24 Jul 2026), pharmaceutical giant Merck announced that it has finalized seven voluntary licensing contracts with generic drug manufacturers. These agreements will permit the production and distribution of more affordable versions of its experimental once-a-month oral HIV medication across a total of 129 low-income and lower-middle-income nations, significantly expanding global access to HIV treatment.

Alimatravir, Merck’s once-monthly oral HIV candidate, remains in the late-stage development phase, with ongoing clinical trials evaluating its safety and efficacy. At the same time, the company has announced that it is proactively building up its production capacity well in advance, a move designed to minimize any delay between regulatory approval and the drug’s commercial launch.

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