Rise in Ebola cases in Congo

Shafaqna English– By Friday(24 Jul 2026), the total number of confirmed Ebola infections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was approaching the 3,000 mark, following a review of epidemiological data conducted in two of the provinces that have been most severely impacted by the outbreak.

As a result of this reassessment, health officials reported more than 300 additional cases, significantly raising the national case count and underscoring the continued severity of the epidemic.

www.shafaqna.com