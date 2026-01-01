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Rise in Ebola cases in Congo

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Shafaqna English– By Friday(24 Jul 2026), the total number of confirmed Ebola infections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was approaching the 3,000 mark, following a review of epidemiological data conducted in two of the provinces that have been most severely impacted by the outbreak.

As a result of this reassessment, health officials reported more than 300 additional cases, significantly raising the national case count and underscoring the continued severity of the epidemic.

Source: Reuters

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