EU issues warning to TikTok over child safety

Shafaqna English– European Union regulators announced that TikTok, the social media platform owned by ByteDance, has been formally charged with violating the bloc’s online content regulations.

The charges stem from certain design characteristics of the platform that, according to regulators, create conditions in which children may be particularly vulnerable to online predators and cyberbullying. As a result of these findings, TikTok now faces the prospect of substantial financial penalties.

The preliminary findings, issued under the provisions of the Digital Services Act, which requires Big Tech companies to intensify their efforts to police illicit and harmful content on their platforms, mark the fourth time in the last 24 months that TikTok has been charged with violations of EU rules.

The repeated allegations signal growing regulatory scrutiny of the platform’s compliance with European digital standards.

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