Qualcomm enters talks with Chinese giant

Shafaqna English- Qualcomm is holding talks with ByteDance to potentially supply chip-design services, according to four people with direct knowledge of the matter, as the U.S. chipmaker seeks to reduce its reliance on the smartphone industry, which currently accounts for the bulk of its revenues.

If the talks prove successful, ByteDance—the owner of the short-video app TikTok—would become an early client of Qualcomm’s chip-design services division. Qualcomm currently leads the global market in smartphone modem chips, which handle cellular connectivity.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com