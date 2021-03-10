What purity of gold is used for Diya? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer / SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Diya/Diyah. Question: Gold for Diyah; does it mean 18 or 21 carat? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It means 21 carat gold. Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

