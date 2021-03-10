Date :Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 | Time : 10:25 |ID: 202416 | Print

What purity of gold is used for Diya? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Diya/Diyah.

Question: Gold for Diyah; does it mean 18 or 21 carat?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It means 21 carat gold.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

