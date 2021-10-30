What should obsessive person do about doubt and certainty? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about doubt and certainty of obsessive individuals.

Question: Is the certainty of an obsessive person to be considered as doubt?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: The clear Fatwa of all scholars based on evidence and religious reasons is that: The duty of the obsessed person is to ignore the obsession, and whenever is having doubt about the cleanliness (Taharah) of a thing, must consider it as clean; even if the (obsessive) person is certain that the item is Najis which in these cases other people usually cannot be certain about the uncleanliness, and being sure of that obsession is not valid, and it is Wajib for the (obsessive) person to consider it as clean.

Therefore, if the obsessive person acts on this religious Fatwa and in cases of having doubt about the cleanliness, (and) even in cases of uncleanliness, consider them to be clean, (the obsessive person) is excused by God even if in fact the clothes that he/she performed Salaat/salaah in, or the food which such a person has eaten to be unclean/impure (Najis).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA