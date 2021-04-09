Who is the owner of the trees of the sold land? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about the ownership of the trees of the sold land.

Question: A land with trees has been sold and the trees have not been mentioned, and the seller denies selling the trees and the buyer has taken possession of them unjustly, and there is no mention of trees in preliminary agreement. Are the trees included in the sale agreement or not; and if they are taken possession of, is there any liability for them or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If the trees are not part of the sale agreement and it is not customary in that place (area) that whoever sells the land the trees are also not part of the sale; in that case the trees are not included in the sale agreement; in addition the non-investor of the sale agreement is liable.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA