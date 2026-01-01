Thousands gather in Srebrenica to mark 31st anniversary of genocide

Shafaqna English- Thousands of people gathered at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center on Saturday to mark the 31st anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

Addressing the commemoration, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Becirovic described Srebrenica as a global warning against hatred, dehumanization and the failure to confront crimes before they escalate.

“If we fail to preserve the truth about our past, we will have neither a present nor a future,” he said.

Becirovic said the mass executions were not spontaneous acts of violence but were deliberately planned and carried out before the eyes of the international community.

He stressed that international court rulings had conclusively established that genocide was committed against Bosniaks in Srebrenica and said preserving that truth remained a responsibility toward both the victims and future generations.

The commemoration took place during the second observance of the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica, established by the UN General Assembly through a resolution adopted in May 2024.