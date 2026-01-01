Algeria sends 25,000 copies of Quran to Grand Mosque of Paris

Shafaqna English – Algeria sends 25,000 copies of the Quran to the Grand Mosque of Paris, according to the Minister of Culture and Arts.
Malika Bendouda said in a statement published on her official page on Friday that Algeria has gifted 25,000 copies of the Holy Quran to the Grand Mosque of Paris, the Akhbardzair website reported.
This measure was carried out with the aim of meeting the needs of Algerian and Muslim minorities living in France, and similar programs have been planned for Algerian communities in other Western countries, she said.
Sources: IQNA