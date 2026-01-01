[Photos] Third night of memorial ceremony for Martyred Leader at Holy Shrine of Imam Redha (AS)

Shafaqna English- The third night of the memorial ceremony for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution was held on Sunday evening, 12 July 2026, at the Prophet Muhammad Courtyard of the Holy Shrine of Imam Redha (AS).

The ceremony was hosted by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, and was attended by members of his family, Ayatollah Ahmad Marvi, Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, as well as a number of senior Iranian officials.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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