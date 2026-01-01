English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 2Other NewsOther Religionsworld

Banks on the path to smart automation

0

Shafaqna English- Large financial institutions are accelerating the integration of digital assistants into their routine operations, while simultaneously defining the protocols for interaction between these agents and human workers and clients, as they strive to outpace competitors.

The adoption of agentic AI, defined as artificial intelligence capable of executing tasks with limited human intervention, is a key area of competition for banks. They are applying it to wealth, client due diligence, trading, and treasury functions to drive productivity gains. Furthermore, they are increasingly focused on incorporating autonomous agents that can take initiative on behalf of users and operate alongside human teams.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope Leo in Monaco: Devote “wealth & faith” to good works

asadian

[Video] The Wealth No One Can Steal

parniani

Hadith Graph: “Contentment is wealth that does not diminish”

asadian

Syria condemns looting of its oil by American occupation forces

asadian

It’s Basically Just Immoral to be Rich

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.