Banks on the path to smart automation

Shafaqna English- Large financial institutions are accelerating the integration of digital assistants into their routine operations, while simultaneously defining the protocols for interaction between these agents and human workers and clients, as they strive to outpace competitors.

The adoption of agentic AI, defined as artificial intelligence capable of executing tasks with limited human intervention, is a key area of competition for banks. They are applying it to wealth, client due diligence, trading, and treasury functions to drive productivity gains. Furthermore, they are increasingly focused on incorporating autonomous agents that can take initiative on behalf of users and operate alongside human teams.

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