Italy: Heatwaves hit Parmigiano cheese production

Shafaqna English- Half a century ago, farmers in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, would leave their barn windows open at night in the summer to help their cows stay cool.

Now, with heatwaves pushing temperatures to unprecedented levels, those windows are kept open all day and night to safeguard the cows and their milk, which is essential to the region’s long-established Parmigiano Reggiano cheese production.

Nicola Bertinelli, who leads the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium and manages the family dairy farm founded in 1895 near Parma, stated that severe heat has a direct effect on both the quality and the amount of milk produced.

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