Bird flu spreads in Australia

Shafaqna English– Queensland has officially become the fourth Australian state to report a confirmed infection of the H5N1 avian influenza virus, following Saturday’s(25 Jul 2026) announcement by health authorities that a migratory seabird had tested positive for the highly pathogenic strain. This development marks another significant expansion of the virus’s geographic footprint within the country.

While Australia was the last continent to confirm a mainland case of H5N1 when the virus arrived in June, the disease had already been detected in late 2025 on Heard Island, a sub-Antarctic territory situated roughly 4,100 kilometers (2,600 miles) from the Australian coast. This earlier detection suggests that the virus may have been introduced to the region via migratory bird routes long before it was officially confirmed on the mainland.

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