Humanitarian and human rights disaster in Sudan

Shafaqna English– According to a statement released on Friday(24 Jul 2026) by U.N. Women, women and girls residing in the besieged city of al-Obeid in Sudan are being forced to make an agonizing decision every time they venture out to collect water: they must choose between the constant threat of aerial drone attacks during daylight hours and the terrifying risk of sexual violence after nightfall.

This stark reality underscores the extreme peril that civilians, particularly women, face in the conflict-ridden city. The humanitarian situation in al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, has deteriorated sharply, with residents facing severe shortages of food and healthcare services.

The U.N.’s human rights chief warned earlier this month that a human rights catastrophe is escalating in the city, as the brutal fighting between Sudan’s military and the RSF paramilitary group continues to intensify, leaving civilians trapped in a cycle of violence and deprivation.

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