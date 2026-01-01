English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
AfricaFeatured 2Other Newsworld

UN sounds alarm on human rights disaster in Sudan

0

Shafaqna English- On Friday(3 Jul 2026), the UN’s top human rights official stated that a new humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Sudan, specifically in al-Obeid, North Kordofan. He called on the international community to intervene.

In Geneva, the UN human rights chief Volker Turk told council members: “What we see in al-Obeid is clear evidence of a fresh human rights disaster in Sudan, unfolding in the heart of North Kordofan.”

The emergency debate was requested by the UK, whose envoy had earlier raised alarms over the risk of atrocities. This came after intelligence reports indicated that the RSF and allied groups are massing troops near al-Obeid, which could fuel further conflict.

Source: Aawsat

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Sudan to extend the opening of an aid corridor with neighbouring Chad

leila yazdani

UNICEF calls for truce to avert Sudan catastrophe

nafiseh yazdani

Fresh test for Britain’s PM

asadian

Increase in Congo’s Ebola statistics

asadian

Drone attacks in Sudan are disrupting humanitarian access

leila yazdani

UK: Thousands of households face water supply disruptions due to Heatwave 

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.