UN sounds alarm on human rights disaster in Sudan

Shafaqna English- On Friday(3 Jul 2026), the UN’s top human rights official stated that a new humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Sudan, specifically in al-Obeid, North Kordofan. He called on the international community to intervene.

In Geneva, the UN human rights chief Volker Turk told council members: “What we see in al-Obeid is clear evidence of a fresh human rights disaster in Sudan, unfolding in the heart of North Kordofan.”

The emergency debate was requested by the UK, whose envoy had earlier raised alarms over the risk of atrocities. This came after intelligence reports indicated that the RSF and allied groups are massing troops near al-Obeid, which could fuel further conflict.

Source: Aawsat

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