South Korea’s huge investment in AI projects

Shafaqna English– South Korea has unveiled a sweeping $950 billion investment package focused on artificial intelligence, which will involve major domestic conglomerates such as Samsung Electronics and SK Group, alongside leading U.S. technology firms.

This announcement comes at a time when global AI leaders are scrambling to address a critical shortage of high-speed chips required to fuel the development of increasingly sophisticated AI systems.

Following the AI summit convened by President Lee Jae Myung in San Francisco, South Korea’s Blue House revealed that SK Group has secured binding contracts totaling $750 billion, with the most prominent deal being SK Hynix’s collaboration with Nvidia, valued in excess of $500 billion.

These agreements represent a major step in strengthening the semiconductor partnership between South Korea and the United States, with a particular focus on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips essential for AI acceleration.

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