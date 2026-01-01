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[Video] The Islamic work ethic every Muslim needs to know

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Shafaqna English- Tasneem Institute presented: The Islamic work ethic every Muslim needs to know | Episode 7 | Keys to Life by Sh. Azhar Nasser

Join Shaykh Azhar Nasser for a powerful and spiritually enriching lecture series exploring “Keys to Life” by Ayatollah Jawadi Amuli, a profound work that uncovers the deeper purpose of human existence, self-purification, and the path to nearness to Allah.

This series will translate timeless wisdom into practical guidance, helping you navigate life with clarity, faith, and purpose. This series is proudly brought to you by the Lady Fatemah Trust, a faith-driven humanitarian organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable communities through education, healthcare, and sustainable development initiatives around the world .

www.shafaqna.com

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