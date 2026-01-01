Official: Over 3 million foreign pilgrims have entered Iraq since Muharram

Shafaqna English- More than 3.4 million foreign pilgrims have entered Iraq through various border crossings to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage, Head of the Security Media Cell, Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, announced.

Maan told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the number of pilgrims arriving in Iraq since the first day of Muharram until Thursday night reached 3,435,492.

He added that the pilgrims represented 172 nationalities arriving to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremonies.

Maan affirmed that the pilgrimage is proceeding smoothly and with a high level of organization, noting that security forces and Husseini processions are making extensive efforts to ensure security, deliver services, and provide appropriate conditions for pilgrims.

Sources: Iraq News Agency

www.shafaqna.com