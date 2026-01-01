Dolma becomes one of most popular Arbaeen meals on road to Karbala

Shafaqna English- Dolma has become one of the most popular meals served to pilgrims walking to Karbala for the Arbaeen commemoration of Imam Hussein.

Um Mohammed, known as the mawkib’s cook, told Shafaq News on Friday that she prepares dolma, stuffed vegetables with rice and meat, every year with her family and other women to serve the pilgrims.

Thousands of mawkibs (pilgrim service groups) line the main roads leading to Karbala, offering food and drinks to pilgrims arriving from across Iraq and abroad. They are part of the logistical and service plans organized for the Arbaeen pilgrimage and operate under official security protection.

Sources: Shafaq News

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