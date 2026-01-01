Sony benefited from video games

Shafaqna English– Sony raised its profit outlook for the entire fiscal year on Friday(31 Jul 2026), driven by a robust performance from its video game division. This strength enabled the Japanese conglomerate to post a 40% surge in first-quarter earnings, which surpassed market expectations.

While Sony has received widespread acclaim for successfully shifting its strategic focus toward entertainment, investors remain wary of two emerging challenges: the disruptive influence of artificial intelligence and the rapidly escalating costs of memory chips. These same pressures have also taken a toll on other technology giants, including smartphone manufacturers Apple and Samsung Electronics.

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