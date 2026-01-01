Amazon’s AI spending yielded returns

Shafaqna English– Amazon reported its most impressive cloud-computing revenue growth in over four years, while simultaneously increasing its full-year capital expenditure guidance.

These results strengthened the company’s case that its massive investments in artificial intelligence are already stimulating enough customer demand to justify the substantial financial outlays.

These quarterly figures also served to address a critical question that has been looming over Amazon and other major technology companies for some time: whether the hundreds of billions of dollars currently being channeled into AI-focused data centers and semiconductor chips are actually generating meaningful financial returns for these firms.

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