Microsoft’s market cap rose on cloud growth

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(30 Jul 2026), Microsoft’s market capitalization surged by nearly $450 billion, marking the largest single-day valuation increase ever recorded for any publicly traded company.

This historic jump came after the software giant issued a cloud-growth forecast that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations and assured investors of sustained cash flow generation throughout its upcoming fiscal year.

Microsoft’s share price ended the day more than 15% higher, elevating the company’s market capitalization to $3.35 trillion. This achievement eclipsed the prior record for the largest single-day market value gain, which was held by Nvidia at $441 billion from April 9, 2025, as reported by LSEG.

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