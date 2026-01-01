Munich court finds against AI music company

Shafaqna English– On Friday(31 Jul 2026), a court in Germany issued a ruling stating that Suno, an artificial intelligence music company, had infringed upon copyright protections. As a result, the company is now legally required to reveal any revenue it generated through unauthorized means.

This decision is part of a larger legal confrontation between creators—including musicians and publishers—and technology companies over the use of creative works.

The regional court based in Munich clarified that Suno did not possess the legal authorization to process or utilize songs created by artists who are represented by Gema, Germany’s state-mandated licensing authority.

The court’s ruling effectively affirmed that the company’s use of such musical works without proper licensing constituted a violation of the artists’ rights.

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