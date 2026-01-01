English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 1Other NewsSci-TechUS

US water systems face growing cyberattack risks

0

Shafaqna English– The civilian cyber defense arm of the U.S. government warned on Thursday(30 Jul 2026) that hackers have been increasingly targeting the control and maintenance systems of water and wastewater facilities. In response, the agency urged operators to take immediate action by disconnecting these systems from the internet to prevent potential exploitation.

The advisory came just 48 hours after Minnesota’s IT department disclosed that over 30 community water systems within the state had been compromised during a well-organized cyber offensive that took place on July 26 and 27.

The FBI later confirmed on Thursday evening that utility providers in at least seven states had reported cyber incidents to federal authorities. According to the bureau, a portion of these incidents had actually caused operational degradation, affecting the delivery and treatment of water services.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Cybercrime epidemic is putting millions of lives at risk

leila yazdani

Total internet blackout in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

India extends ban on high-speed internet services in Kashmir

asadian

Bangladesh to restore Rohingya refugee camps’ internet

asadian

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi warns about dangers of propagation ‎of doubts on the internet

asadian

5G Danger: 13 Reasons 5G Wireless Technology Will Be a Catastrophe for Humanity

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.