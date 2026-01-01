Meta India faces legal action

Shafaqna English– On Friday(31 Jul 2026), a senior police official confirmed that authorities in Hyderabad, a major city in southern India, have filed a legal case against the head of Meta’s Indian operations. The case stems from several videos that were published on Meta’s Facebook platform, which allegedly portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an insulting and offensive manner.

V. Aravind Babu, the deputy commissioner of police overseeing cybercrime investigations in Hyderabad, told reporters that authorities are working on preparing a formal notice to be served to Meta Platforms in connection with this case. However, he clarified that as of the end of the week, this notice had still not been sent out to the company.

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