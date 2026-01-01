Salmonella outbreak linked to Mexican peppers

Shafaqna English- American public health officials are looking into a Salmonella outbreak that appears to stem from Mexican jalapeno peppers. So far, 345 people in 27 states have fallen ill, which has forced Coast Citrus Distributors to pull back peppers delivered to restaurant chains including Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA.

The CDC and FDA have reported 36 hospitalizations related to the outbreak, while stressing that no deaths have occurred. Both organizations stated that their inquiry into the matter is still underway and has not yet reached a conclusion.

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