Google’s AI lag sparks concern

Shafaqna English- Alphabet, the owner of Google, announced a significant shake-up in its AI division on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026). The overhaul includes AI chief Demis Hassabis leaving his main executive role, along with the departure of several Gemini model leaders, including longtime Google engineer Jeff Dean.

This restructuring takes place at a critical time for Google DeepMind. Despite a scheduled June release, the flagship version of their newest Gemini model has not yet been launched. This delay has fueled worries among investors and industry experts that Google is losing ground to competitors such as Anthropic and OpenAI, both of which managed to recruit a prominent Google AI researcher this past summer.

www.shafaqna.com