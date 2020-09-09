CENTCOM Commander: This month we will reduce our forces in Iraq to 3,000 troops

SHAFQANA- The United States will reduce its military presence in Iraq to 3,000 troops this month, said Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command at CENTCOM.

During a visit to Iraq today (Wednesday), McKenzie said that Washington would reduce the number of troops stationed in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000 by the end of September.

“This decision is a recognition of the tremendous progress that Iraqi forces have made,” he said, adding that the move was made in coordination with the Iraqi government and members of the US-led international coalition.

The remarks were made by McKenzie in the presence of Iraqi Defense Minister Anad Juma, ABC reported.

Last month, during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, Donald Trump promised to withdraw US troops from the country.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English