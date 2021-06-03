Victory of Islamic Revolution led by Imam Khomeini historic moment for entire world

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The president of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) said the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution under the leadership of Imam Khomeini was truly a historic moment for the entire world.

Addressing an international webinar organized to commemorate the late founder of the Islamic Republic, MAPIM chief Muhammad Azmi Abdulhamid said it is very important to understand the movement that was created and led by Imam Khomeini (RA).

He said there were many revolutions in the 20th century, but it was the Islamic Revolution that survived and the difference was that Imam Khomeini helped people understand that they have dignity as creation of God and should rise up against tyranny and oppression.

The international webinar titled “Resistance Discourse in Imam Khomeini’s Thought” started at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini south of Tehran at 2 PM local time Thursday.

The Research Institute of Imam Khomeini and Islamic Revolution, International Quran News Agency, Institute for Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works, and Central Headquarters for Commemorating Imam Khomeini (RA) have jointly organized the program.

Hojat-ol-Islam Sayed Hashem Al-Mousawi, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Britain and president of the Islamic Center of England, and Ali Ramadan Al-Awsi: Iraqi Quran Scholar, Professor of the World Islamic Sciences and Education University in London, were the other speakers at the webinar.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Moussavi Khomeini, better known as Imam Khomeini, engineered Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which led to the overthrow of the US-backed Shah of Iran.

Born in 1902, he grew to become the iconic leader of the Iranian nation’s struggle in the 1970s against the centuries-old monarchical tyranny.Imam Khomeini passed away on June 3, 1989, at the age of 87.