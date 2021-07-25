Is it possible to perform Salaat promptly by doing Tayammom? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Salaat by doing Tayammom.

Question: Is it possible to perform Salaat/Salaah promptly (at exactly specified time for Salaat) by doing Tayammom?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is allowed if (the person) knows that his/her excuse remains to the end of specific time (for performing Salaat); otherwise must wait.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA