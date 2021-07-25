https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Ayat-Sistani.jpg 224 225 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-25 10:30:262021-07-25 10:30:26Is it possible to perform Salaat promptly by doing Tayammom? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Is it possible to perform Salaat promptly by doing Tayammom? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Salaat by doing Tayammom.
Question: Is it possible to perform Salaat/Salaah promptly (at exactly specified time for Salaat) by doing Tayammom?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is allowed if (the person) knows that his/her excuse remains to the end of specific time (for performing Salaat); otherwise must wait.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
