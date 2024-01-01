English
UNICEF: killing of children in Palestine needs to stop

Shafaqna English- Children in the State of Palestine have been caught in a tragic and vicious cycle of violence for too long, and the killing of children needs to stop, UNICEF Regional Director Adele Khodr said.

Children in the State of Palestine have been caught in a tragic and vicious cycle of violence for too long. This is a war disproportionately affecting children, said UNICEF Regional Director Adele Khodr.

In the past 72 hours, three Palestinian children were killed in the latest military operation in Tulkarem, in the West Bank, she added, noting that at least 14 others were reportedly killed in Rafah, Gaza, on the same day.

She wrote on an X post: “The killing of children needs to stop. We need a ceasefire now.”

