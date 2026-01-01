Worsening air leak on space station

Shafaqna English– NASA reported that five astronauts took shelter and prepared for an emergency evacuation for roughly two hours on Friday(5 Jun 2026), after an escalating air leak on the ISS prompted Russia to attempt fixing a crack on their side of the space station.

NASA’s Bethany Stevens said that at 9:04 a.m. ET on Friday(5 Jun 2026), ground controllers instructed the four Crew-12 astronauts—including two Americans, a French astronaut, and a Russian cosmonaut—plus another U.S. astronaut to enter the SpaceX-made Crew Dragon spacecraft docked to the ISS.

About two hours later, NASA called off the order and informed the astronauts they could go back to the station, as the agency and Russian space officials analyzed the rate of the air leak.

Source: Reuters

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