Job insecurity and falling incomes in Lebanon

Shafaqna English- Findings from an international study indicate that Lebanon has experienced sharp declines in employment, falling earnings, and growing job insecurity. The war and crisis have disrupted the country’s labour market and underscored the need to make employment a central focus of reconstruction plans.

Dr. Ruba Jaradat, the International Labour Organization’s regional director for Arab States, said the crisis and war are destroying not only buildings and infrastructure, but also jobs, incomes, and the fragile foundations of many people’s livelihoods.

The field research shows that nearly one-third of private-sector workers have lost their jobs. Moreover, average labour income, accounting for both employment and wage declines, has dropped by roughly 40.4%.

Source: Aawsat

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