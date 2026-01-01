UN-Habitat to rehabilitate a road in Kabul

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) will rehabilitate a road in Kabul’s District to improve transportation.

The organization reported that the project is being implemented with the support the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to improve road conditions and facilitate the movement of residents in the area.

UN-Habitat said that the poor condition of the roads had made daily life difficult for residents and limited their access to services and opportunities.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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