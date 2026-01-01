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Global ambitions of Chinese drugmakers

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Shafaqna English- According to industry executives, top Chinese pharmaceutical companies like Jiangsu Hengrui and CanSino Biologics, which have global aspirations, are finding it difficult to hire staff with international experience to develop and sell promising drugs in foreign markets.

The scarcity of talent reflects the fact that China’s swift rise as a hub for trialing cutting-edge medicines is outpacing the sector’s ability to cultivate the skilled labour force needed to globalize those products.

Source: Reuters

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