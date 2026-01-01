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Burnham’s plan for UK town centers

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Shafaqna English- For Andy Burnham, who is set to become Britain’s next prime minister, a vast car park located in the heart of a former cotton-mill town in northwest England symbolizes all that went wrong with past development efforts that drained life from UK town centers.

Burnham’s plan is to use government money to kickstart housing, transportation, and urban renewal projects, which would then draw in sufficient private capital to rebuild such towns, with a strong emphasis on meeting the demands of the local population.

Source: Reuters

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