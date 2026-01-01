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Argentina’s beef export boom

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Shafaqna English- Rising global beef prices and new trade agreements under President Javier Milei are pushing Argentine ranchers to raise heavier livestock, as they bet on a lasting export boom that could transform the nation’s meat sector.

An analyst forecasts that Argentine exports, building on the robust revenue growth seen in 2026, may rise by as much as half over the coming four years. The country is renowned for its asado culture, steak restaurants, and its top-ranking beef consumption per person globally.

Source: Reuters

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