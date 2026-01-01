British luxury carmaker seeks new financing

Shafaqna English- Aston Martin confirmed on Friday(17 Jul 2026) that it is actively engaged in conversations with potential financiers, responding to recent reports that it has approached multiple lenders, including HPS Investment Partners—a firm owned by BlackRock—to explore new funding avenues.

The company emphasized that it routinely evaluates its capital structure and strategic alternatives, while keeping a sharp focus on maintaining sufficient liquidity to underpin its long-term business plan.

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