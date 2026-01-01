Sky News investigation into Minab school attack reveals that all evidence points to US being responsible

Shafaqna English- A Sky News investigation into the attack on the Minab school reveals that all evidence points to US responsibility.

Seven independent experts have informed Sky News that the findings suggest the United States is accountable for the incident. These conclusions are part of the Sky News documentary titled “Iran School Bombing: The Search for Truth.”

Working alongside the investigative agency Forensic Architecture, Sky News has utilized open-source materials to meticulously reconstruct the school, room by room, as well as the other buildings that were targeted in the attack. Experts who reviewed the findings presented by Sky News indicated that there were numerous opportunities for U.S. intelligence analysts to recognize that the building had been converted into a school.

Sources: Sky News

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