US chip giants seek long-term deals with China

Shafaqna English- As processor prices escalate, Intel and AMD are moving to formalize longer‑term purchase agreements with their Chinese data‑center clients, according to two insiders with knowledge of the ongoing negotiations. These extended commitments are intended to ensure stable supply chains and predictable pricing for both parties in an increasingly tight market.

This development is indicative of a larger consequence of the AI surge: the escalation in demand has not been limited to AI accelerators alone but has spilled over into memory chips, networking infrastructure, and server processors. This across‑the‑board increase in demand has bolstered suppliers’ negotiating power, giving them the upper hand in securing long‑term purchase agreements at favorable terms.

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